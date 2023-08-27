Watch CBS News
'Mayor's Attendance Challenge': Mayor, Baltimore City schools to reward efforts in improving attendance

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Classes start on Monday all across Maryland, the first of 180 school days.

Here in Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises are challenging students to attend school daily.

On Monday, the mayor and school district CEO will be launching the "Mayor's Attendance Challenge."

They will be awarding the "Mayor's Attendance Cup" to schools that make efforts to improve attendance within Baltimore City Public Schools.

The first award will be handed out on Monday.

First published on August 27, 2023 / 6:12 PM

