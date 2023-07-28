Mayor Scott signs newest version of Paris Declaration that aims to end HIV

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott has signed the latest iteration of the Paris Declaration, ensuring that Baltimore remains one of the fast-track cities that has entered a global partnership with the goal of ending HIV, according to city officials.

Baltimore originally joined the partnership of Fast-Track Cities and signed the Paris Declaration on World AIDS Day in December 2015, city officials said.

The partnership yielded results in the form of a reduction in HIV infections in Baltimore, which declined from 541 in 2016 to 170 in 2021, according to city officials.

The latest iteration of the Paris Declaration includes increases of the original targets from 90% to 95%, city officials said.

That means 95% of all people living with HIV will know their HIV status, 95% of all people with diagnosed HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral therapy, and, 95% of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy will have viral suppression, according to city officials.