Mayor Scott defends pick for City Administrator after heated hearing

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott addressed the public Friday morning, defending his pick for City Administrator.

The address came after a hearing Thursday evening, where Baltimore City Council members voted against confirming acting City Administrator Faith Leach.

The Baltimore Banner reported that the votes against Leach's confirmation were less about her ability to lead, and more about the leadership of Mayor Brandon Scott, and the purpose of the position.

"I want to be extremely clear when I say this, that this phenomenal black woman is overqualified to be the city administrator of Baltimore City," Mayor Scott said. "I spoke with city council president Nick Mosby yesterday evening, and he assured me that we will work in partnership to make sure that Miss Leach will be confirmed."

The Mayor did not confirm any formal steps to challenge the City Council's vote, however.

"What happened last night in the committee is not how we solve the problems we have in recruiting talented people to serve the people of Baltimore, and not how we show a good faith effort to be partners in government to move forward," the mayor said.