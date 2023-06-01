Mayor Scott, city leaders unveil Baltimore Peace Mobile

BALTIMORE -- In an effort to promote healing, city leaders have unveiled the first-ever Baltimore Peace Mobile.

The vehicle will be deployed into communities, providing aid and resources to residents in the aftermath of traumatic events.

Mayor Scott expressed his excitement over the innovative concept, which took more than a year to come to fruition. "Which is why I'm excited to present the moment we have all been waiting for, the Baltimore Peace Mobile," said Scott.

The Peace Mobile aims to provide resources and support in response to traumatic incidents, particularly shootings and violent events, which often leave a significant impact on the community.

"We know that every shooting or violent incident leaves behind a web of trauma in our communities as a whole," Scott explained.

Essentially a form of "help on wheels", the Peace Mobile was made possible through the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE). It made its debut in the Frankfort neighborhood on Thursday.

"Don't worry, the plan is to bring the peace mobile to neighborhoods throughout Baltimore," assured Scott.

The Peace Mobile is designed to offer solace, peace, and a space for healing and reconciliation. MONSE Executive Director, Shantay Jackson, expressed gratitude for the grant that made the project possible.

"So, for 45 days we're going to be serving residents within the six square block of Bel Air Road, Park Side Drive, Moravia Park Drive, and Frankfort Road," Jackson said.

The interior of the Peace Mobile includes a professional sound room, four HD TVs, a coloring station for kids, and a PlayStation 5 video system. Jackson said the features were chosen based on data gathered from the community, indicating their specific needs.

"We used 211, 311, and 911 data from this area to tell us what resources we should be bringing in based on what neighbors say they need," Jackson explained.

City leaders hope their efforts and research will translate into tangible results for the community.

However, city leaders assure residents that they are prepared to be reactive and deploy the vehicle to another neighborhood in crisis, if necessary.