Mayor Brandon Scott on track to win re-election bid, according to AP

BALTIMORE -- "Four more years." That's what supporters of Mayor Brandon Scott were chanting last night as the AP projected he would win his re-election bid.

Brandon Scott is up more than nine percent in what appears to be a very low turnout election.

Supporters of Sheila Dixon are holding out hope her lead in mail- in ballots flips the race around.

Mayor Brandon Scott took the stage just before midnight Tuesday declaring victory.

"We're destined for a second term," Mayor Scott said.

The incumbent asked city voters for another four years.

He's projected to have that second term, although top challenger, former Mayor Sheila Dixon told WJZ Tuesday night it's not over yet.

"I knew this was going to be a close election," Dixon said during Election Night. It's been very clear, not just from all the polls, but also from the information we've gathered."

Dixon led in early returns Tuesday on the back of mail- in ballots of which, thousands remain uncounted.

City elections officials say they'll resume canvassing Thursday.

"I have a team of people that will be monitoring the mail-in ballots when they come in," the former mayor said.

Scott was back to work Wednesday morning, speaking at a youth sports conference.

Hours before, he extended an olive branch to the opponent it appears he's defeated twice en route to a democratic primary victory.

"I want to extend my thanks for former Mayor Dixon for her passion for this city, for her years of service, and for her commitment to our residents, and for a very, very hard-fought race. But, now it's time to turn the page." said Mayor Scott as the crowd applauded him for his victory.

In a heavily democratic city, Scott is on track to be the first mayor re-elected to the position since Martin O'Malley, just an indication of the turmoil and instability at city hall in the years since.

"Winning elections is never the goal. Completing the work is," Scott said.

The city's board of elections will resume its canvass of thousands of mail-in ballots on Thursday.