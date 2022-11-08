Watch CBS News
Mayor Brandon Scott names Baltimore native as new chief of staff

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott has hired a Baltimore native as his new chief of staff, according to city officials.

Scott has selected Chezia Cager to serve in his administration, city staff said.   

Cager previously worked for the Maryland House of Delegates while completing her undergraduate studies at Salisbury University, according to city officials.

She also obtained a Master's degree in Communications from Notre Dame of Maryland, city staff said.

After she graduated, she worked for former Mayor Sheila Dixon's administration in 2007, according to city officials.

Cager starts her new job on Nov. 28, city staff said.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 3:27 PM

