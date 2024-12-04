Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting brings holiday spirit to downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- It's beginning to feel like the holiday season in downtown Baltimore.

The annual Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will light up the War Memorial Plaza outside of City Hall on Wednesday evening. WJZ is the proud media sponsor.

The tree will be lit at 7 p.m. to kick off the "Holiday on Holliday." Food trucks are available, while performances by the Morton Street Dance Center and Baltimore City College Choir will entertain. Plus, a visit from Santa Claus will bring joy to the festivities.

Setting up for Baltimore's tree lighting

The setup for the Mayor's Christmas Tree Lighting started about a week ago.

Last week, a 25-foot Norway spruce tree was delivered to the city, donated by the Pinehurst Landscape Company in Baltimore County.

On Wednesday, city crews set up a stage and moved Santa's House from the North Pole for the annual tree lighting ceremony.

Tents were also raised for different vendors. Officials are even set to give away free coats to children in need.

Spirit of Christmas

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said it's important to remember that the joy of Christmas is not what's under the tree.

"For me, it's about seeing the joy on those young people's faces when they see the tree light up or when they get that coat that they desperately needed," Scott said. "I think that's what this season is about for me, how you can give to others."

"Feel the holiday spirit" at City Hall

Holiday decorations filled the corridors of Baltimore's City Hall.

"People want to see and feel the holiday spirit," Scott said.

You can even smell the pine inside the building. Streams of green deck City Hall while visitors are greeted with a large tree in the rotunda decorated by a Baltimore entrepreneur.

"For some children and some families, this may be the Christmas tree that they get to see," Scott said. "Outside may be the only time they get to be a part of something that feels like the love from the holiday spirit."

Scott says City Hall is recognizing all holidays celebrated in December, with displays for Kwanzaa and Hanukkah.

"We want everyone to feel welcomed here at City Hall," Scott said.