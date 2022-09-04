Watch CBS News
Matthews leads Towson to 14-13 OT win over Bucknell

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Devin Matthews ran for two touchdowns and 112 yards and Towson beat Bucknell 14-13 in overtime Saturday night in a season opener.

Matthews' 3-yard scoring run in overtime gave Towson a 14-7 lead. It occurred two plays after Tyrrell Pigrome completed a 15-yard pass to Isaiah Perkins on fourth-and-8 to keep the drive going.

Bucknell responded with a touchdown on its half of the first overtime when Ethan Grady threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Christian Spugnardi but the extra point was missed. Grady threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns with both scores going to Spugnardi.

The loss snapped a three-game skid for the Tigers, who hadn't won since a 38-24 victory against Albany on Oct. 30.

Bucknell's losing streak sits at eight games, losing 13 of their last 14 contests.

