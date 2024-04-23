Massive watermain break causes disruptions for downtown residents, businesses in Riverside

BALTIMORE -- A massive watermain break in Riverside shut down roadways and forced neighbors to go almost an entire day without water.

Around 8 P.M. on Tuesday tonight WJZ was told service was restored, but by then the impact and damage was already done. Some neighbors in Locust Point were left without water for 18 hours.

The 20-inch pipe broke in the middle of E Fort Ave. Fortunately, the water is back on but still, business owners remain closed tonight and neighbors say the damage left behind goes beyond the street.

"This is an insane amount of water to be pumping out in the street," Nick Ulizio, a neighbor in Locust Point, said.

The break sent five to six inches of water into the basement of Luc Dubois, another nearby neighbor.

"It was running in from underneath the walls through the windows," Dubois said.

Baltimore Department of Public Works told WJZ the massive pipe broke around 11:30 Monday night, forcing them to shut off running water for neighbors.

"It's pretty frustrating we're just living off of water bottles," Dubois said.

By Tuesday morning the road, buckled and broken, forced closures as crews quickly worked to get the break under control.

"We set up this little dam we have going on here," Dubois said.

The break also forced restaurants, like Captain Larry's to close shop.

"We're going to lose a little bit of business," Mara Householder, co-owner of Captain Larry's said

Householder of Captain Larry's called today a wash but will try again on Wednesday.

"Everything is going to be fine...we'll be back open, and we'll be back to normal," said Householder.

The broken pipe was pulled out and the water was turned back on by 5:30, Tuesday afternoon.