Masks are back: Maryland hospitals, doctor offices require face coverings again
Johns Hopkins hospitals and doctor offices will require everyone to return to wearing masks because COVID-19 and flu cases are high and vaccinations levels are low, officials wrote in a letter to patients Thursday.
The system follows others, including LifeBridge Health and the University of Maryland Medical System, directing patients, staff and visitors to mask up in patient areas.
Read more at The Baltimore Banner.
