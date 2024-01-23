Watch CBS News
Masks are back: Maryland hospitals, doctor offices require face coverings again

/ The Baltimore Banner

Your Tuesday morning roundup: January 23, 2024
Your Tuesday morning roundup: January 23, 2024 02:23

Johns Hopkins hospitals and doctor offices will require everyone to return to wearing masks because COVID-19 and flu cases are high and vaccinations levels are low, officials wrote in a letter to patients Thursday.

The system follows others, including LifeBridge Health and the University of Maryland Medical System, directing patients, staff and visitors to mask up in patient areas.

