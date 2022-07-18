Maryland's Primary Election is Tuesday, but official results may not be out for 'weeks'

BALTIMORE -- Hundreds of thousands of Marylanders have already cast their ballots before Tuesday's primary election.

Elections officials caution not to expect results in some races for weeks. By law, local elections officials cannot open mail-in ballots until Thursday.

"It may be a little longer before we know winners in certain races," Baltimore City Elections Director Armstead Jones said.

Early voting numbers will be the first wave of results released after polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. Turnout at early voting locations is down this year compared to the last gubernatorial primary, with 172,365 Marylanders voting early. As of July 17, state elections officials report receiving 190,955 mail-in ballots of the 498,444 sent to voters.

"(Mail-in voting allows me to) educate myself. Make sure I was really looking through the issues, doing online research, filling it out as I went," Baltimore City voter Kailey Wolfe said Monday. "One thing that's really important to me is the climate as well as rights for everyone."

Voters can return mail-in ballots until polls close at 8 p.m. at any of the state's 288 ballot drop boxes or return them via the U.S. Postal Service.

"Voters are still uncertain. They found new ways to vote -- early voting and by mail -- than they had in the past and appreciate those opportunities. But, we're still going to be wondering, 'What will the turnout look like?'" said Roger Hartley, dean of the University of Baltimore's College of Public Affairs. "It might be smart to have Election Night coverage the night after or the night after that because we really won't know full totals at all on Election Night."

Polls are open statewide from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. The State Board of Elections expects the final certification of the election will be "the week of August 8."