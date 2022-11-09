Maryland's politicians react to new state leadership, depict Moore as "transformational" governor

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott congratulated projected gubernatorial winner Wes Moore on social media Wednesday morning.

Scott said he anticipated that Moore would be "a transformational Governor for Maryland."

Woke up this morning still beaming with pride knowing that my man @iamwesmoore will be a transformational Governor for Maryland. Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in. I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward! pic.twitter.com/2nrxsSPQ0T — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) November 9, 2022

"Every Marylander will be seen, heard, understood and invested in," he said. "I am impatiently excited about working in partnership to move Baltimore forward!"

Moore is set to make history after he was projected winner in Maryland's gubernatorial race Tuesday night. He and Republican Del. Dan Cox fought for last-minute votes in the days leading up to the election.

On Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race in favor of Moore the minute polls closed in Maryland.

Moore will be the state's first Black governor. His running-mate Aruna Miller is also set to make history as the first immigrant and woman of color to be elected to the state-wide office of lieutenant governor.

Gov. Larry Hogan congratulated Moore on his success last night.

Hogan called Moore and said he looked forward to meeting with him in the near future.

A short while ago, I spoke to Wes Moore and congratulated him on being elected as Maryland’s next governor. There is no higher calling than public service, and no greater honor than to serve the people of this great state. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 9, 2022

Although Moore has not officially been declared the winner, the running mate of his opponent, Gordana Schifanelli, congratulated him on winning the gubernatorial race on Wednesday morning.

Schifanelli said on Twitter that she hoped Moore and Miller "succeed in their promise to the voters that they will leave no one behind."

Congratulations to @iamwesmoore and @arunamiller on their election victory and I sincerely hope they succeed in their promise to the voters that they will leave no one behind. pic.twitter.com/ChB19SUBSY — Gordana Schifanelli,Esq. (@GSchifanelli) November 9, 2022

Maryland's Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford took the projected win one step further and announced via social media Wednesday morning that he would help pave the way forward for Moore's administration.

"I have spoken to Governor-elect Wes Moore's office to initiate the transition," Rutherford said on Twitter. "We look forward to an efficient process, where we will provide the necessary documents & guidance needed to help Maryland's incoming leadership succeed."