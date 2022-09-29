Maryland's politicians flock to Crisfield's clam bake

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland political tradition has shifted to a fall timeslot just in time for the election.

The J. Millard Tawes Crab and Clam Bake has been a rite of passage for a generation of Maryland politicians.

Usually, the event is held in the heat of mid-July. This year, it was held less than six weeks from the November election.

The clam bake draws state leadership to Maryland's southernmost town: Crisfield.

It's been a staple in the state's culture for the past 45 years.

"It's just the greatest, most iconic political event, social event in the state of Maryland," Gov. Larry Hogan said.

That's why politicians flock there to meet, greet and eat.

"This is where we come to decide who you're going to vote for," Denise Walter said. "This is where it happens."

And those decisions will need to be made in 41 days.

Some lawmakers say they just wanted to mingle with people though.

"I'm not trying to change anyone's mind," Rep. Andy Harris (R-District 1) said. "I'm just trying to meet people and hear what they have to say today."

Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for governor, said he was interested in meeting people too—but after getting some good food.

Moore leads his Republican competitor Dan Cox by 22 points, according to the latest Goucher College Poll.

"This is not about Dan Cox. This is not about Wes Moore," Cox said. "This is about the people of Maryland. And, they deserve to have open questions and an opportunity to debate."

The two men are vying to replace Hogan who has said he's staying out of the race.

"I'm just going to do my best job of finishing out being governor and I'm not going to get involved in the race, and haven't heard from either one of them," Hogan said.

Election day is November 8.