Maryland's longest-serving woman in state legislature dies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Sheila Hixson, who served more than four decades in the Maryland General Assembly, has died. She was 89.

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, along with state Sen. Will Smith and Dels. Lorig Charkoudian, David Moon and Jheanelle Wilkins said in a joint statement on Monday that Hixson was "a trailblazer in Maryland politics and government" and the longest-serving woman in the legislature.

The lawmakers, who represent Montgomery County as Hixson did, described her as a "beloved friend and mentor." They noted that Hixson "got involved locally and led the way for a generation of women running in Maryland elections at every level, always working pragmatically for progressive change."

Hixson, a Democrat, was the first woman to chair the Maryland House Ways and Means Committee.

Hixson served in the House of Delegates from 1976 until 2019.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)