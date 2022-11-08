Maryland's gubernatorial candidates hit the road, make final push to voters

BALTIMORE -- Gubernatorial Republican candidate Del. Dan Cox and his wife cast their ballots for the 2022 Election on Tuesday morning.

Dan and Valerie Cox voted at Sabillasville Environmental School in Frederick County around 7:45 a.m.

"Without our voice in the governor's office you will have no balance in Maryland and you will not be able to have your voice heard because it will just be the party's rubber stamp decision," Cox said.

Cox has the support of former President Donald Trump but doesn't have the backing of the outgoing governor, Larry Hogan.

He is competing against Democratic contender Wes Moore.

President Joe Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden, attended an election eve rally at Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, to support Moore.

Both Cox and Moore were out in Maryland engaging with voters Tuesday morning.

Moore said he was feeling great and energized.

"We're feeling good," Moore said. "We've got a great team around us, and we're ready to move fast."