Maryland's Fleet Week is underway with food and festivities at Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover is in full swing across Baltimore City's waterfront.

About a dozen ships docked at Port Covington, Fells Point, Inner Harbor and the Martin State Airport Wednesday between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Baltimore City's Historic Ships welcomed the first batch of ships into the Inner Harbor with the sound of a cannon being fired.

Crews onboard were also met with people gathering around the Inner Harbor to watch as pilot boats guided their ship to the sea wall.

The opening ceremony started at 4 p.m. with WJZ's Denise Koch MCing the event.

The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Band and special presentation followed.

Guests will be able to tour some of the vessels from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Royal Navy, Denmark and more.

Ship tours start on Sept. 8 and run through Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The celebration over the course of a week will feature three free festivals with live music, local exhibitors, food and hands-on activities for children.

There will also be a series of flyovers between Sept. 9-11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that will center around Inner Harbor.