Marylanders watch SpaceX rocket slide across the sky Saturday

BALTIMORE  -- A mysterious object lit up the night sky in Maryland on Saturday night.

It wasn't a bird or a plane—or even an asteroid.

It was a rocket that had been launched from Florida around 7:30 p.m.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 left the earth carrying 52 starling satellites from Cape Canaveral.

The partially resuable launch vehicle was designed to carry crew and cargo into Earth's orbit and beyond, according to the SpaceX website.

Reportedly, the mission went smoothly.

First published on September 24, 2022 / 11:31 PM

