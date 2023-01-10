Marylanders wagered over $478M in first month of mobile sports betting

BALTIMORE -- More than $478 million in wagers were made in December using sports betting apps in Maryland, according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

Of the mobile sportsbook handle, $70.9 million wagered was free promotional play provided to customers by the sportsbooks. Those sportsbooks paid out $395 million in winnings.

Retail sportsbooks handled significantly less than mobile at $18.8 million, with $67,469 in free promotional wagers. Those sportsbooks paid out $2.8 million in winnings.

Free promotional play is deducted from the taxable win, so mobile sportsbooks contributed $44,791 to the state, while retail sportsbooks contributed $395,252 despite handling less.

In total, sports wagering contributed $440,043 to the state during December. The contribution goes to the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

The state's seven mobile sportsbooks launched on Nov 23. The state has nine retail locations.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming said additional retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch in the near future.