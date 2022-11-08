Marylanders share what they would do with $1.9B Powerball jackpot

Marylanders share what they would do with Powerball's record jackpot

Marylanders share what they would do with Powerball's record jackpot

BALTIMORE -- The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion after no winning tickets were sold over the weekend.

The drawing for the record prize takes place Monday evening, so we asked people who were buying tickets at Canton Market this morning what they would do if they hit the jackpot tonight.

"I'm excited," says Lawrence Horton, who has played the lottery for 20 years - but no one has ever seen the jackpot so high. That's a lot of money for one person. They could do a lot of good in the world with that."

Maryland Lottery and Gaming director John Martin says it's a world record for any national lottery.

"The cash value is $929.1 million if someone chooses to do that. After federal taxes and after paying the state of Maryland $83.1 million they will net $622.9 million."

Bob Burch says he wanted to buy a ticket after hearing about the record-breaking jackpot.

"Pay off my bills and help my family with their expenses, give some to the church," said Birch. "Maybe we got the winning ticket here."

He said he would also use the money to give back to his family and his community.

"Create a foundation, do some good in the community and the world hopefully," said Burch.

Martin says the odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292 million. But your chances of winning one of the smaller cash prizes are one in 25.

This week, Maryland Lottery retailers sold 17 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 or more, including the two $1 million tickets.

"You've got to play to win," Lawrence said. "My chance is just as good as anyone else."

If no one wins Monday night, the jackpot will be up to $2.3 billion for Wednesday.

