Marylanders reflect on history-making inauguration of Governor Wes Moore

BALTIMORE -- Thousands of people packed the State House to watch Gov. Wes Moore's inauguration on Wednesday.

Many of them talked to WJZ about the importance of being in Annapolis in person to watch Moore make history as Maryland's first Black chief executive.

"Being African-American myself, it lets me know I can achieve whatever I want to do because he's doing the same," Ebony Johnson told WJZ's Mike Hellgren. "Even with Obama being the first Black president, I didn't think I'd see this. It gives me chills."

Governor Wes Moore takes the oath of office on a Bible once owned by Frederick Douglass @wjz pic.twitter.com/3GfkXyTQSz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 18, 2023

Baltimore anti-violence activist Erricka Bridgeford said she is advising Moore as part of his transition team's public safety committee.

"I think he actually likes Baltimore. I think he has a heart for Baltimore," Bridgeford said. "You can't get to the better Baltimore you think you love without loving the Baltimore that we already have. I believe this governor will work with grassroots organizations to help Baltimore get to the place that we want to be."

Anne Arundel Co Exec Steuart Pittman leads chant of “Leave No One Behind” @wjz pic.twitter.com/BhC0ANREQ0 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 18, 2023

"Today was just really inspirational to me because it's like he is saying nobody will get left behind," 14-year-old LeClaire Cross said. "I don't know how many people, but there's a lot of people in the world who have been waiting for someone to say we're going to fight for everyone's rights."

“Hellloooo Maryland!” Oprah talks about her @wjz years as she gets ready to introduce Gov Moore. pic.twitter.com/o8aOLIOHEO — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 18, 2023

Her 10-year-old sister called it a "great day."

"Everybody who came here came to see people change the world," she said.

State employee Ingrid Washington said she always believed there would be a Black governor.

"I'm just happy and proud for him," Washington said. "I just know that he's going to do a lot of good for Maryland."

Her friend Katrina Proctor told Hellgren that she was proud to be able to tell her grandkids someday that she was there for the historic event.

Moore has made "Leave No One Behind" the mantra of his administration, but he has yet to specify his initial priorities.

They should become clearer when the new governor presents a budget to the General Assembly this week.

Moore has lived in Baltimore with his wife Dawn and children Mia and James. He told CBS Sunday Morning they plan to get a puppy as they settle into their new Annapolis home.

Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) is a former Army captain, bestselling author, and anti-poverty advocate, who will be sworn in this week as Maryland's first African American governor. He talks about his unique career path to the governor's residence in Annapolis. pic.twitter.com/uGypoQocTE — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) January 15, 2023