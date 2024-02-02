Marylanders could be owed unclaimed cash, property from state comptroller's office

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman urges Marylanders to check her office's Unclaimed Property Database to see if they can be reunited with cash and property that is rightfully theirs.

Nearly 33 million people in the United States – 1 in every 7 – have unclaimed property: financial accounts or items of value the owner has not initiated any activity with for years, according to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators.

"Because our agency is continuously accepting assets from financial institutions and elsewhere, we encourage Marylanders to regularly check our website to see if they have unclaimed money or property available," Lierman said. "We want to put money back into the hands of Marylanders."

Last year, the comptroller's office brought $315 million in unclaimed property from businesses and organizations and returned $81 million to rightful owners.

The agency offers an online search tool to reunite Marylanders with unclaimed assets. Claims can be filed online.

Since 2007, the office has returned more than $1 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. To learn more about unclaimed property and to use the state's free online search tool, visit https://www.marylandtaxes.gov/unclaimed-property/.