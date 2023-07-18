Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland Zoo welcomes two new lemurs: Coquerel's sifakas

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

Baltimore- The Maryland Zoo has announced the arrival of two Coquerel's sifakas, an endangered species that the zoo has not had since 2021.

The zoo plans to breed the male & female sifaka to help increase its population. The male was transferred from the Duke Lemur Center while the female was brought in from the Mesker Park Zoo in Evansville, Indiana

General curator Margaret Rose-Innes said "we've been working on getting sifaka back for almost 2 years."

dsc-0983.jpg
Kaitlyn Ulrich

The zoo expects to breed the pair once they see how they get along, and the male is more mature, Rose-Innes said.    

The animals, which are a type of lemur, are endangered due to deforestation which resulted in habitat loss causing a major threat to the species.

The sifaka have a brown & white coloration, they tend to stand out more from your average lemur. One way they stand out from the rest is the way they can easily leap more than 20 feet in the air, the zoo said. 

Conquerel's sifaka are only found only in the sparse dry area & deciduous areas of Madagascar.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 18, 2023 / 11:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.