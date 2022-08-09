Maryland Zoo welcomes Marigold, a newborn blue duiker

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Zoo on Tuesday announced the birth of Marigold, a female blue duiker

She was born to Flower and Kuraka on July 24th. Last summer, Kuraka was introduced to the zoo to be paired with Flower.

Can something be too cute? Introducing the Maryland Zoo's new blue duiker calf, Marigold. Maryland Zoo

"Marigold is healthy and gaining weight as she bonds with her mother in the barn," said Erin Grimm, Curator of Mammals at the zoo. "We've had good success breeding blue duikers."

The blue duiker is a species of antelope found in the forests of west, east and south Africa. Duiker comes from an Afrikaans word that means "to dive." The animal will duck in the bushes when it's threatened or feels danger.

The species is not classified as threatened or endangered, but their population is affected by overhunting and loss of habitat, the zoo said.

