Maryland Zoo provides funding to aid to Ukrainian zoos, African bird conservation

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Zoo has announced the recipients of its Wildlife Response Fund for 2023. The fund, established in 2018, allows the zoo to provide crucial support to wildlife conservation efforts in times of crisis.

Funds were sent to the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA), which oversees relief efforts for zoos in Ukraine. These funds help ensure the care and safety of animals and staff working in dangerous conditions.

This marks the second year the zoo has allocated funds to support Ukrainian zoos, which have been severely impacted by the ongoing conflict in the region.

The zoo also sent funding to a long time partner, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB). SANCCOB faced quarantine after an Avian Influenza (Bird Flu) outbreak in November 2022.

The funding from the Maryland Zoo helped to provide testing kits necessary for lifting the quarantine and releasing the birds back into the wild.

Zoo President and CEO Kirby Fowler emphasizes the importance of global conservation efforts. "Our home is in Maryland, but it's important that we can act quickly and provide direct assistance to conservation organizations on the ground when disaster strikes," he said.