Maryland Zoo prepares its grizzly bears for winter hibernation

BALTIMORE - As temperatures drop, Maryland Zoo provided WJZ with a sneak peek into how they're preparing their grizzly bears for hibernation.

Before the Maryland Zoo says goodnight to their grizzly bears, Emilee Orndorf helps those furry sisters bulk up.

"We are tossing some chow and some peanuts to our grizzly bears," Orndorff said.

Twins Nita and Nova are getting ready to sleep the winter away, but not before zoo staff help the pair really fatten up ahead of hibernation.

"Five pounds is nothing for them," Orndorff said. "They can do that in a day."

The 6-year-old sumo-sized bears roam around sleepily as their habitats are prepared.

"We make sure we have all of our technology set up, so we make sure our cameras are functioning for the winter because once the bears come in for the winter, we actually don't move them," Orndorff said.

As winter approaches, Orndorff said the main goal before the bears den up is to make sure they are ready for their months long hibernation.

"So, what her max weight has been as a 6-year-old bear is 600 pounds and we are always looking to push the button there," Orndorff said.

Zoo staff said the twins have already been showing signs of fatigue. Nova spent Friday afternoon lounging, a preview of her pending winter slumber.

"I kind of liken their ability to get up and out of the den to us leaving the bed and getting to the couch and watching Netflix the whole day," Orndorff said.

So when will they enter their official resting season?

"So, we're hoping to make it another week, but it is all dictated by them, so we will see," Orndorff said.