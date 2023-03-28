Maryland Zoo mourns "unexpected" death of giraffe, Willow

BALTIMORE -- A 6-year-old giraffe, named Willow, at the Maryland Zoo "unexpectedly" died, the Maryland Zoo said.

Zoo officials said Willow began showing a sharp decrease in appetite last Friday.

"Gastrointestinal issues are not uncommon in ruminants, and the Zoo began treating Willow and closely monitoring her health around the clock," the Zoo said. "She appeared to be stable before suddenly deteriorating yesterday."

Willow was born at the Maryland Zoo to female, Juma, and male Caesar, who still live in the Giraffe House.

She was named during a public contest, which garnered more than 26,000 responses.

The Zoo issued a statement about Willow's unexpected passing:

"This is a tremendous loss and we know our members, guests, and friends feel it too. Since her birth, Willow has inspired joy and compassion in thousands of people. She grew from an awkward calf with ossicones that looked like pigtails to a beautiful icon of the Zoo and her vulnerable species. Willow's presence at the Giraffe Feeding Station, in particular, is something everyone will miss. We could go on about Willow's goofy personality and many life milestones and know those topics will be in conversations today in our barns and your homes. We know you understand how special Willow was and the significance of her loss. Thank you in advance for joining us in mourning."