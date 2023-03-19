Watch CBS News
Maryland Zoo honors first female Black zookeeper through five-week internship

Maryland Zoo announces five-week paid internship for college students
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Zoo is honoring its first African-American female zookeeper by promoting diversity through an internship, according to zoo staff.

The five-week internship is a paid program, zoo staff said. It honors Mary Wilson who is a senior zookeeper.

The internship will be awarded to "a local black, indigenous, or person of color (BIPOC) college student with a passion for animals and an interest in zookeeping," zoo staff said in an Instagram post.

The intern "will have the opportunity to participate in immersive experiences in the animal, hospital, or commissary departments," according to zoo staff.

That experience will provide the intern with "unique insight" into the zoo world, zoo staff said.

