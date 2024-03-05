Maryland Zoo bird curator to lead national penguin program

BALTIMORE - Maryland Zoo's Bird Curator Jen Kottyan has been appointed to lead the national breeding and population management initiative for African penguins.

As the Program Leader for the African Penguin Species Survival Plan© (SSP), Kottyan now oversees African penguin breeding programs at zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

Kottyan has been working with the SSP for some time and relocated to Maryland Zoo in June 2008 specifically to work with the Zoo's colony of African penguins.

"Jen's experience with penguins and deep familiarity with their breeding and population management made her an excellent choice to run this national program with a global impact," said Margaret Rose-Innes, General Curator at the Maryland Zoo.

"Anyone who's interacted with the African penguin colony at our Zoo knows how incredible these animals are," Kottyan said. "Because of the decreasing populations in the wild, the work of the AZA's African Penguin SSP Program is more critical now than ever."

Maryland Zoo is home to the largest colony of African penguins in North America and has successfully bred more than 1,000 chicks. The birds are one of the Zoo's Signature Animal Programs and among its most popular visitor attractions.

Click here for more information about Maryland Zoo's African penguins and here to learn about penguin conservation in the wild.