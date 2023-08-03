Maryland WR Jeshaun Jones named to 2023 Paul Hornung Award watch list

BALTIMORE - University of Maryland wide receiver and punt returner Jeshaun Jones was named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse.

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March 2023.

A graduate student, Jones started 11 games and played in all 13 for Maryland in 2022. He led the Terps in receptions (44), receiving yards (557) and receiving touchdowns (4) last year.

Jones has also been a constant in the punt return game during his Maryland career, having returned a punt in every season he's played. He led the Terps with a 7.6 yards per punt return average in 2022.

Jones also showed his versatility in a major way during his first collegiate game in 2018 when he recorded a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in Maryland's 34-29 win over Texas. Jones became the first freshman since Marcus Mariota in 2012 to record a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in the same game.