Maryland women's place in history preserved at the Maryland Women's Heritage Center

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Women's Heritage Center is where women's place in the state's history is preserved.

Making history rarely comes from a short story.

Diana M. Bailey says inside the Maryland Women's Heritage Center is no different.

It's filled with books and documents about women dating back to the early 1900s.

"It's hard to peel the onion sometimes and tell the complete story but we're working on it," Bailey said.

The storefront building on Charles Street houses the stories, memories and victories of historic women in Maryland.

"Marian House owns this building," Bailey said. "They provide treatment for women. They knew we were looking for a new home and they asked us to take in this beautiful space."

Bailey says the Heritage Center is where they unearth the lives and legacies of Maryland women, including the Women's Suffrage.

"In terms of politically, it's a reminder of the importance of everyone voting and being a knowledgeable voter," Bailey said. "Augusta Chissell and Margaret Gregory Hawkins were two African-American women in West Baltimore, teachers of course, but they made it their business to get their community registered, as well as informed with what the issues were."

Fortunately, many women know what it's like on the other side of the glass ceiling but it was a feat that didn't come easy.

"We had hoped frankly that by now there wouldn't necessarily need to be a Women's History Month or an African American History Month," Bailey said. "We hoped it would be infused throughout the year but we're not finding that yet."

Meanwhile, the Maryland Women's Heritage Center is putting its space to good use by highlighting women artists.

"With that beautiful window on Charles Street, it was like an automatic obvious exhibit space," Bailey said.

The space allows women to celebrate the art of expression for all to see.

"Some are acrylic, some are watercolors, some are photography, some are paper cuts, so we are really trying to support young women to have a presence, particularly in the Baltimore area," Bailey said.

Ava Dennis reflected on the opportunity and is grateful she can contribute.

"I don't ever create with the expectation that anyone is going to see my artwork, so this is the first time anyone is seeing my artwork," Dennis said.