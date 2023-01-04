Maryland woman makes it her mission to get defibrillators into more public places

ANNAPOLIS -- A woman is making sure more public places have quick access to defibrillators, specifically AEDs.

After what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this week, Carol McDermott Sheya feels her mission is even more important.

Hamlin on Monday collapsed on the field during a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

In front of an audience of millions, an automated external defibrillator, or AED, was among the methods used to regain a pulse. He remains in critical condition in the hospital.

An AED is something McDermott Sheya wishes was on hand in 2014 when her husband, Joe Sheya, had a sudden cardiac arrest.

"His first shock from an AED wasn't until 11 minutes, which is too late," McDermott Sheya said.

Since then, she's been trying to get AEDs in more public places, like gyms and restaurants, where they currently aren't required under state law.

She buys them with the help of donations.

Her most recent donation happened Wednesday at Enroute Personal Training in Annapolis.

The owners, Cheryl and Eric Collyer, are close friends of McDermott Sheya.

For the Collyers, getting an AED is about honoring the memory of a dear friend and just being prepared.

"It might not just be the older person most of us think about having the heart problem," said Eric Collyer. "It might be the 12 or 13-year-old kid that's sitting here that's perfectly healthy, that's the all-star football player."

The need to be prepared became especially true when Hamlin's incident happened. McDermott Sheya said he's been on her mind since Monday night.

"I will watch you when you're back on the football field," said McDermott Sheya.

She has been pushing for legislation to expand where AEDs will be required in Maryland but hasn't been successful.

She hopes to change that this year.

"Wherever there's a lot of people, there's going to be a need for them," said McDermott Sheya.

To make these AED donations happen, McDermott Sheya has been relying on the generosity of friends and family, but you can help as well. You can donate to a GoFundMe campaign she has running.