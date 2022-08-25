Maryland woman accused of running over, killing boyfriend

BALTIMORE -- A Brandywine woman is accused of striking and killing her boyfriend with her car over the weekend, Prince George's County Police said.

Udele Burno, 38, is charged with vehicular manslaughter

Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday to the 6100 block of Floral Park Road in Brandywine for a person trapped under a car outside a home. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Shamatto Clarke of Riverdale, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Burno intentionally struck Clarke with her car. She is being held without bond.

Electronic court records show Burno has been a defendant in several domestic violence cases since 2005.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.