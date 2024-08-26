Maryland woman, a Rice University student, found shot to death in her dorm, police say

A Maryland woman was found shot and killed inside her dorm room at Rice University in Houston, Texas, along with a gunman who is believed to have killed her and then took his own life, according to police.

Rice University Police Chief Clemente Rodriguez said Andrea Rodriguez Avila, a junior at Rice, was found dead in the dorms around 4:30 p.m. central time during a welfare check after her family said they hadn't heard from her.

Police said Avila also didn't show up to one of her classes on the first day of the semester.

Police Chief Clemente Rodriguez did not say where in Maryland Avila was from but said her family was flying to Texas on Tuesday.

Police said Avila appeared to have let the gunman in and they were known to one another. The gunman, who was not a Rice student, left a note detailing his prior relationship with Avila, according to police.

"In general terms, it was a lot about their relationship and obviously they were having a troubled relationship at this time," Chief Rodriguez said.

Rice University President Reginald DesRoches said in a press conference that the campus was safe with no immediate threat.

"I want all of our students, parents and the entire Rice community to know that the Rice campus is safe and there is no immediate threat, and tonight, we will wrap our arms around our students," DesRoches said.