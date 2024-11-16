Maryland 8-year-old starts organization to help the homeless in honor of his father

WINDSOR MILL – An 8-year-old is doing his part to help people experiencing homelessness in Maryland, but it's not just about helping his community. For Oliver Wilkins, it's about honoring his dad.

There was a lot of movement inside Club & Cycle in Windsor Mill Saturday morning, but it wasn't because of a class.

Wilkins, along with his mother and grandmother, Chevria Meekins were getting things set up for the next Feed the Homeless event.

Oliver Wilkins, 8, started the organization Like Father Like Sun to help people in his community after the death of his father. CBS News Baltimore

"Me and my dad used to do it a long time ago," Wilkins said.

After his dad died earlier in 2024, Wilkins started the organization Like Father Like Sun to keep his dad's memory alive and to keep helping people.

The organization's signature event, Feed the Homeless, is all about making care packages to give out to people experiencing homelessness.

Inside the care packages is more than food. There's also deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, and even laundry detergent. There are also blankets, gloves and socks among other things.

"They're just things that are needed daily, little things that are really big things," Meekins said.

All of the goods are donated, according to Meekins. Once the care packages are made, everyone attending the event will take at least seven of them to hand out.

"We see people every day outside," Meekins said. "I feel like when things are genuine and made from your heart, you know who to help."

Kids will be the only ones making and giving out the care packages. Meekins said it's about teaching them to be better people, like how her son did with Wilkins.

"They're our future philanthropists, our future presidents, they're our future. So, they have to learn now and what a better way by helping," Meekins said.

Helping others is something Wilkins wants to see more of in the world.

"People should do a lot," Wilkins said.

If you want to donate goods for a future giveback event by Life Father Like Sun, you can get in contact with Club & Cycle by calling 443-551-3325, or by emailing info@clubandcycle.com.