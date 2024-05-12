Maryland weather: Your Mother's Day forecast includes rain

BALTIMORE- Showers linger this morning with temperatures in the 40s.

Not the best forecast for Mother's Day, unfortunately, it looks like this rain is sticking around. Currently over the DC Metro, a few showers and storms will push east throughout the morning hours. It does look like a lot of this will stay to the south and east of the city.

Temperatures this AM will struggle to build heat. Not as much hope for sunshine today. Expect temperatures to stay below average this afternoon with only the 60s.

Off and on showers will continue through your Sunday keeping us cool, even into the evening tonight.

Lows tonight, bottom out in the 40s.

Monday brings change to our forecast. High pressure finally builds back in and the sun will break through this thick blanket of clouds. Highs will break back into the 70s as well.

Off and on showers will continue into the workweek with at least 2 days of rain expected. The 70s will continue for highs, but don't expect much sun for the middle portions of next week.

The middle of May will bring mixed conditions to the state, but it does look like a little more warmth is on its way.