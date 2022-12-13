Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Winter storm on the way

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Thursday is a WJZ Alert Day because of the potential for winter weather and then rounds of rain.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Garrett and Allegany Counties starting Wednesday evening until 1 am on Friday.

That watch will likely become an Ice Storm Warning for far western Maryland.

Within the watch, snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches are possible, with ice accumulations potentially exceeding a quarter of an inch.

Blustery winds will also be a factor. Gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

In the Baltimore area, a light icing is possible before changing over to rain around lunchtime.

Wet weather will be a factor through the rest of Thursday and even into the overnight hours.

Rainfall totals areawide will total 1-2" by Friday morning, with the heaviest rain occurring from Baltimore and points southward into the Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland. 

There's also the potential for some quick snow showers before the precipitation completely clears out.

There is still some uncertainty as to how this event will evolve, so expect further adjustments and changes to the forecast.

With all that winter weather deck, you'll see clear, calm and cold conditions for your Tuesday.

Morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s and highs this afternoon will be in the low 40s.

Clouds take over through the day on Wednesday ahead of the winter storm.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 5:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

