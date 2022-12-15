Alert Day: Freezing rain makes for slick conditions as winter weather hits Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Wet and wintry weather is covering Maryland on Thursday, prompting school closures and delays and making for slick driving conditions.

A wintry mix began in Western Maryland Wednesday night and transitioned into Central Maryland by the pre-dawn hours Thursday.

Some roads will become slick across the region before the morning rush hour, especially bridges and overpasses. Western Maryland, in particular, will see slick and hazardous conditions with temps in the 20s as the freezing rain begins.

Temperatures start in the 30s, and will peak this afternoon in the mid-40s.

Ice accumulations will be significant in far Western Maryland where up to three to four inches of ice will fall by late Thursday. Power outages and tree damage will be likely in these areas.

An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for Garrett & Allegany Counties due to significant ice that is expected.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the remainder of the region, except for the Lower Eastern Shore, for lighter ice accumulations that could lead to slick spots and a light glaze on cars and elevated surfaces.

The wintry and wet weather is already covering Maryland early on this morning. Baltimore City is dealing with rain but you don't have to go too far north or west to see that wintry mix. Plan for slick roads!

Past the ice threat early in the morning, we're looking at a soggy rest of the day in Central Maryland with persistent rain.

The Eastern Shore will see the changeover earlier. Western Maryland will see freezing rain most of the day, and areas west of the Blue Ridge Mountains will see the most prolonged period of icy weather.

Rain may become heavy at times during the afternoon with rain totals exceeding two inches in some areas by early Friday morning.

The storm system will pull away from the area late Thursday night into Friday morning with afternoon clearing.

Expect sunshine from this weekend through Wednesday with cold nights and cool afternoons. Highs will reach the 40s with lows in the 20s most of next week.

An arctic cold front is poised to move into the area just before Christmas Eve and this will likely bring some of the coldest air of the season heading into Christmas Day.

There is also a chance for some snow showers with this front, but it is still too early to determine the extent of any chance for any wintry weather.

