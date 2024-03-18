Maryland weather : Chilly start to spring Tuesday evening

BALTIMORE- Winter temperatures continue tonight. Spring officially arrives 11:06 PM EDT Tuesday, but its arrival will have a cold feel.

The last full day of winter has been blustery and chilly. Winds have been gusting between 25 and 30 mph with high temperatures only reaching the upper 40s and lower 50s. Partly cloudy skies will gradually clear overnight. Low temperatures will drop down into the lower 30s. Since breezy weather will continue into the overnight, there is no threat for frost or hard freeze.

Tuesday's weather will be similar to Monday. We'll see a healthy breeze out of the west at 10 to 20 mph. Sunshine during the morning will give way to increasing mid to high level clouds. It's not out of the question we get a sprinkle or two Tuesday afternoon or evening in northeastern Maryland, but most of the state should remain dry. Expect highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Wednesday will be our first full day of spring. Expect partly to mostly sunny weather early in the morning with temperatures quickly soaring into the middle to upper 50s. We'll also experience a gusty wind out of the west-southwest developing at 10-25 mph. This will help push highs to near 60 degrees. A weather disturbance will likely trigger a few scattered sprinkles or isolated showers Wednesday afternoon and evening, but none of the rain looks heavy and not every neighborhood will get wet.

Windy and cold weather returns to the area on Thursday, but at least we'll have a good deal of sunshine. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to lower 50s, but with the wind, temperatures will feel like the lower 40s. Clouds will be on the increase Friday, but the weather should remain dry until late in the day.

An area of low pressure will be tracking up the eastern seaboard Friday night into Saturday. The exact track and strength of the storm will determine how much rain the area gets. Right now, the trend is for a showery rain that wouldn't cause too many problems, but we'll continue to monitor the forecast for any changes. Please check back for updates.