Maryland Weather: Wet Saturday AM, cold and windy afternoon

BALTIMORE - Mild muggy conditions with showers this morning will quickly change over to windy and cold by afternoon with another round of showers on the way.

Some moderate pockets of rain this AM mostly to our western counties. Winds kick in from the south throughout the afternoon, then turn cold and blustery as a strong cold front sweeps through.

Highs reach the upper 50s for the afternoon with little streaks of sun during the day.

Tonight, clouds and rain clear out, leaving us with the 30s and a cold Sunday on deck.

Sunday and Monday look sunny, but highs will struggle to recover quickly. Expect the 40s or near for highs.

More rain returns next week.