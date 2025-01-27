Maryland Weather: Warmer weather continues this week

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures overnight will be cold but not as frigid as last week. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s across the region.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine for Tuesday, with high temperatures reaching the mid-40s in most areas. The big story over the next couple of days will be the gusty winds, particularly during the afternoon. Winds on Tuesday afternoon could gust over 20 miles per hour, becoming even stronger on Wednesday, with gusts exceeding 40 miles per hour possible.

Despite the strong winds, Wednesday will be even warmer, with high temperatures climbing into the mid-50s in many locations. Another cold front will arrive by Wednesday night, dropping high temperatures back into the 40s for Thursday. However, the forecast remains mainly dry through Thursday night.

Clouds will increase Thursday night, and by Friday, rain enters the forecast as another storm system moves into the region. Rain chances will persist through Friday night before clearing out early Saturday morning, salvaging any weekend plans. Highs on Friday will reach the lower 50s before cooling back into the 40s over the weekend.

Looking ahead, temperatures will rebound into the low to mid-50s by Monday of next week. Cooler weather returns by midweek, with highs falling into the 30s and 40s.