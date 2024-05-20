Maryland Weather: Turning warm & muggy, storms return Thursday

BALTIMORE -- We'll experience warmer and more muggy weather this week. Scattered strong thunderstorms are possible Thursday.

Morning and midday low clouds and fog burned off for a beautiful Monday afternoon across Maryland. Temperatures have recovered into the 70s. Expect a pleasant evening ahead with temperatures starting in the upper 70s easing into the lower to middle 70s. We do not have any rain to worry about this evening.

MARYLAND EVENING PLANNER: We'll have delightful weather through this evening with a mixture of sunshine & clouds. Temperatures pleasantly warm in the middle to upper 70s. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/nv22tK3wt9 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) May 20, 2024

Some patchy areas of dense fog will be possible late tonight. Otherwise expect a mainly clear sky. Overnight lows will stay mild in the lower 60s.

Tuesday looks like a beautiful outdoor weather day. We will see a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Any early morning fog should dissipate between 8 AM - 11 AM. We will see a mostly sunny sky during the afternoon with a breeze out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. The warmest temperatures will be across inland locations where highs will top out in the middle 80s. Places along the shores of Chesapeake Bay will be a bit cooler in the upper 70s to around 80.

TUESDAY WEATHER: Nice summery feel with early morning patchy dense fog followed by partly to mostly sunny weather. Highs top out in the lower to middle 80s, cooler by the Bay. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/ul7oVPHSDG — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) May 20, 2024

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the upcoming workweek. High temperatures will be climbing into the upper 80s in Baltimore with highs near 90 across inland areas. The humidity will also be rather noticeable on Wednesday. The sky should be partly to mostly sunny throughout the day. There is the chance for a few isolated late day thunderstorms, but these will be hit or miss with many neighborhoods staying dry.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be developing Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Thursday afternoon and evening for a possible ALERT DAY for the potential of severe storms. The day will start off warm and humid with a cold front arriving during the second half of the day. That will likely cause showers and thunderstorms to fire up and some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe.

5-DAY FORECAST: We're rolling with the warm and summery feel through Thursday. We're mainly dry through Wednesday. There could be an isolated storm Wednesday afternoon, but a better chance of showers & storms Thursday. Friday we briefly dry out before more showers Saturday. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/DZrX1VZo66 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) May 20, 2024

Friday looks nice and quiet with a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower 80s.

For the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend, the weather pattern is looking rather unsettled. This means we will receive cooler easterly winds and the possibility of more showers for parts of the weekend. Saturday and Sunday's highs will top out in the 70s. The frontal boundary may briefly drift south Sunday providing us with slightly drier conditions during the day.

This front will lift northward again on Memorial Day bringing the return of more showers and thunderstorms along with plenty of humidity. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 70s.