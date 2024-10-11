Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Warm & pleasant weekend before chilly temps return

By Tim Williams

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Chillier start than the last few mornings, but warming up nicely this afternoon. Your weekend will have a touch of Summer with highs near 80°. Next week sees the return of seasonable temps. Keep the jackets handy. 

Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 49. West wind around 5 mph.

Those sunny skies will continue into the weekend but overnight lows will be a bit milder with warming in store Saturday & Sunday.  Enjoy the brief stretch. The next low pressure system crosses the area late Sunday. It brings a slight chance of showers and drops our temperatures back into a Fall feel. Highs next week will be in the upper 50s & low 60s.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

