Maryland Weather: Evening sprinkles and showers with humidity

BALTIMORE - Scattered sprinkles and showers will pass through the area this evening and tonight along with building humidity.

After a mostly cloudy Sunday, scattered sprinkles and showers are arriving across Maryland. We will continue to see these light sprinkles and showers through the evening and overnight hours. Low temperatures will fall into the middle 60s. In addition to the clouds, sprinkles, and showers, we'll see building levels of humidity.

Monday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible during the afternoon and early evening hours. Most places will stay dry Monday, but a few neighborhoods will receive a 15 or 30 minute shower. High temperatures will top out in the middle 80s.

Our area will have an easterly wind on Tuesday. This means humidity levels will be running high. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Just like Monday, only a few neighborhoods will receive one while most neighborhoods stay dry.

A much better chance of showers and thunderstorms returns Wednesday as a warm front pushes into the region. Some of the downpours could be locally heavy. Right now the severe weather threat looks rather low. Highs will top out in the lower 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs will top out in the middle 80s on Thursday.

A deep trough of low pressure will be impacting the east coast Friday through next weekend. This means we'll see very comfortable temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 along with breezy weather. Due to the cold air aloft, a few isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible each afternoon. The greatest risk of these isolated showers appears to be Friday and Saturday. Sunday will feature more in the way of sunshine with a stray shower still in the forecast. Highs will top out around 80 degrees.