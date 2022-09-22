Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Thunderstorms will sweep over the region on Thursday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Derek Beasley has your Wednesday evening forecast
BALTIMORE -- Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 68 degrees.

The day could start out wet and by the end of it, people could wind up drenched. 

The chance of precipitation is 30%, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers are expected to sprinkle rain across the region after 4 a.m. 

After that, the drizzling could turn into thunderstorms.

The possibility for storm activity will increase between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The temperature high is expected to be 81 degrees.

Accompanying winds will be blowing 7–14 miles per hour.

But wind gusts could be as high as 28  miles per hour.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 11:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

