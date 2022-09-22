Maryland Weather: Thunderstorms will sweep over the region on Thursday
BALTIMORE -- Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 68 degrees.
The day could start out wet and by the end of it, people could wind up drenched.
The chance of precipitation is 30%, according to the National Weather Service.
Scattered showers are expected to sprinkle rain across the region after 4 a.m.
After that, the drizzling could turn into thunderstorms.
The possibility for storm activity will increase between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The temperature high is expected to be 81 degrees.
Accompanying winds will be blowing 7–14 miles per hour.
But wind gusts could be as high as 28 miles per hour.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.