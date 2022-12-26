Maryland Weather: The wind chill is gone, and a warmup is on the way

BALTIMORE -- The weather has remained quiet throughout Christmas Day with temperatures gently falling out of the daytime high toward what will be an overnight low of 16 degrees.

This is still quite cold for the season, but with that horrible wind chill of the past two days gone, the weather will certainly be more tolerable.

There have been no big changes to the forecast, which will be mostly sunny and cold on Monday with a high of 33 degrees and a low of 23 degrees.

But slowly and surely, the Baltimore region is coming out of the coldest anyone would ever want to feel as they are headed toward a dramatic warm up.

The high and low temperatures coming this way are going to feel super nice.

On Tuesday there will be a high of 41 degrees and a low of 24 degrees. On Wednesday, the temperature will reach a high of 47 degrees and a low of 26 degrees.

Then, on Thursday, the high moves to near 50 degrees and the low near the mid-30s. The large warmup comes on Friday, which is when temperatures will reach 58 degrees and dip down to only 39 degrees.

On Saturday, the last day of 2022, the temperature will go up to around 55 degrees and hit a low of just 52 degrees.

There may be some rain, and only rain, late and at night on Saturday. How that will affect the fireworks on New Year's Eve remains to be seen.

By Sunday, which is New Year's Day, the high will move to 62 degrees with a low of 43 degrees.

There will be times at the end of the forecast period when the overnight low will be above or darn near at the average daytime high---and that's a good thing.