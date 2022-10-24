Maryland Weather: Temperatures will bounce back to the low 70s ahead of the next front

BALTIMORE -- The clouds over Maryland will stick around on Monday as an area of low pressure off the coast moves north, bypassing the area.

Marylanders saw a few showers move in on Sunday evening and will continue to see them off and on overnight.

A few more showers will be possible on Monday too, although the area they cover won't be as extensive as it was Sunday night.

Temperatures will dip into the 50s tonight with highs in the mid-60s on Monday.

It will remain cloudy into Tuesday with temperature highs in the upper 60s.

Afterward, on Wednesday, a cold front will move through the area with an additional chance for showers.

On Thursday, the skies will clear up.

The temperatures will spike into the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling down to the mid-60s on Thursday after the front passes.

Expect additional clouds to arrive on Friday and into next weekend with a chance of rain returning by next Sunday.