Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Maryland Weather: Temperatures will bounce back to the low 70s ahead of the next front

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Derek Beasley has your Sunday evening forecast
Derek Beasley has your Sunday evening forecast 02:35

BALTIMORE -- The clouds over Maryland will stick around on Monday as an area of low pressure off the coast moves north, bypassing the area. 

Marylanders saw a few showers move in on Sunday evening and will continue to see them off and on overnight. 

A few more showers will be possible on Monday too, although the area they cover won't be as extensive as it was Sunday night. 

Temperatures will dip into the 50s tonight with highs in the mid-60s on Monday. 

It will remain cloudy into Tuesday with temperature highs in the upper 60s. 

Afterward, on Wednesday, a cold front will move through the area with an additional chance for showers.

On Thursday, the skies will clear up. 

The temperatures will spike into the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling down to the mid-60s on Thursday after the front passes. 

Expect additional clouds to arrive on Friday and into next weekend with a chance of rain returning by next Sunday.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 9:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.