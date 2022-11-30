Maryland Weather: Temperatures drop overnight as rain begins to move out

BALTIMORE -- Colder air is now settling in as the cold front that brought rain to the area Wednesday exits the region.

Lows tonight will drop well into the 30s under clear skies.

Winds will remain gusty overnight out of the northwest.

After a chilly start, sunny skies, breezy conditions and cool temperatures will be the rule Thursday afternoon with highs in the 40s.

The coldest weather arrives Thursday night with temps dipping into the 20s areawide with lighter winds.

We'll warm up slightly on Friday with highs near 50.

Clouds will increase later in the day with another cold front approaching the area by Friday night and Saturday.

This will bring a chance for showers to start the weekend with sunny skies and cooler weather for Sunday.

There is some uncertainty about rain chances into next week as the front moves back north as a warm front.

Right now, we have chances for showers beginning later Monday and continuing through Tuesday and Wednesday with the front in the vicinity.

These rain chances will likely be adjusted as we get closer to the weekend.