Maryland Weather: Expect sun and temperatures near 50 degrees on Monday

Derek Beasley has your Sunday evening forecast

BALTIMORE -- It will be very chilly under clear skies tonight across the region.

Temperatures will dip into the mid- and upper-20s for most areas by Monday morning.

Dry weather will continue into Monday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperature highs that afternoon should be near 50.

Clouds will increase Monday night across the area as moisture streams back into the area. Tuesday looks wet, with off and on rain throughout the day.

Rain chances continue through Tuesday night, tapering off by Wednesday morning.

High temperatures will reach close to 60 degrees on Wednesday afternoon.

Rain chances will increase again Thursday into Friday as another wave of low pressure moves into the region.

Friday could see a period of heavier downpours before moving out of the area by Friday night.

Scattered showers will linger into Saturday morning, with cooler temperatures filtering in through Sunday.