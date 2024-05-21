Maryland Weather: Summerlike stretch before storms

BALTIMORE -- You may run into some patchy dense fog as you make your way to work this morning and get the kids off to school. Visibility is down to half a mile or less for Southern Maryland and parts of Harford and Cecil County. Your out-the-door temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Today will be stunning and summerlike. Abundant sunshine and a breeze out of the south at 10 to 15 mph will send temperatures soaring into the low to mid-80s. Our friends along the Chesapeake Bay will be a bit cooler in the upper 70s to around 80.

Wednesday will be hot, with temperatures getting very close to 90°. Brace for some humidity as well. That sticky feel will be with us under mostly sunny skies. A few pop-up storms are possible but many of you will stay dry.

Your WJZ First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Thursday afternoon and evening for a possible ALERT DAY for the potential of severe storms. The day will start warm and humid with a cold front arriving during the second half of the day. That will likely cause showers and thunderstorms to fire up and some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe.

Friday looks nice and quiet with a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower 80s and just a stray shower possible.

I wish it wasn't the case but your Memorial Day Weekend is looking damp. Saturday and Sunday's highs will top out in the 70s with off-and-on showers.