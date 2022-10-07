Maryland Weather: Stunningly sunny skies on Purple Friday

BALTIMORE-- Purple Friday kicking off the weekend beautifully with plenty of sunshine.

Maryland starts the day off chilly with temps in the 50's.

As the sun rises and climbs high in the sky, temps are expected to reach a beautiful 76. Later in the evening, a moisture starving cold front moves through the area causing conditions to remain dry but bringing the area cooler temps for the weekend.

Sunshine stays with the state throughout the weekend but things become chilly with temps dipping down into the 60s.

By Sunday's Gameday, temps stretch higher into the 60s with an abundance of sunshine.

As the work week starts light clouds roll in but things remain dry and temps begin the trend of inching closer to 70.

Wednesday, the state tops out at 70 with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday, clouds thicken and heighten the chance of scattered showers coming on the scene.